A man has been arrested, accused of impersonating a police officer.
The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office said their investigation began when Delta Township business owners said a man had represented himself as an officer, showed a badge, and made odd statements.
A deputy spotted the suspect near Horrocks at around 4:30 p.m. After a chase, the suspect was taken into custody and a fake badge was recovered.
The suspect was also wanted on charges from another jurisdiction, deputies said.
Because the suspect appeared to be under the influence of something he was taken to the hospital, and law enforcement said he tried to escape from there. He was quickly caught and is now at the Eaton County Jail awaiting formal charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.