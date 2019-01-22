IMAGE: Paul Shulgon

Paul Shulgon was charged with home invasion-2nd degree, two counts of felony firearm, weapon-firearm larceny, and larceny in a building.

 Source: Lapeer County Sheriff's Office

A Mid-Michigan man has been arrested, accused of breaking into a home.

The Lapeer County Sheriff’s Office was called to a home on Bronson Lake Road in Lapeer on Jan. 17.

A relative of the property owner called officials after they discovered an unknown man in the vacant home.

The relative also said property, including weapons, were removed from the home and put on the porch.

Paul Shulgon, 43, from Columbiaville, was arrested, and charged on Jan. 18 with home invasion-2nd degree, two counts of felony firearm, weapon-firearm larceny, and larceny in a building.

The sheriff’s office said he has previously been charged with breaking into buildings.

