A Mid-Michigan man is dead after driving into the back of a school bus.
The Lapeer County Sheriff’s Office was called to Bowers Road, west of Lake Pleasant Road, in Lapeer County’s Attica Township at 4:20 p.m. on Oct. 9.
Deputies said an Imlay City Community School bus was stopped on the eastbound lanes of Bowers Road, with flashing red lights activated. The stop sign on the left side of the bus was also extended when a student left the bus and was released to a parent.
That’s when deputies said a 2001 Ford F-150, driven by Richard Gonda, 64, from Attica hit the back of the stopped bus.
Gonda was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The 43-year-old bus driver, and 4 students on the bus were not hurt.
Preliminary investigation does not suggest that either alcohol or drugs are factors, according to deputies.
Excessive speed also does not appear to be a contributing factor.
An autopsy is pending.
The crash remains under investigation.
