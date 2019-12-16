A man is dead after investigators said a vehicle left the road and ran into a tree.
The Lapeer County Sheriff’s Office said Adam Dolmage, 33, from Otter Lake, was driving on North Lake Road, south of Castle Road, in Otter Lake on Dec. 14 at around 12:31 a.m.
Investigators said Dolmage was driving north and failed to make the curve, leaving the left side of the road, going into a ditch, and hitting a tree head-on.
Investigators said he was taken to the hospital where he later passed away.
Deputies said he was not wearing a seat belt, and the investigation continues.
Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Sgt. Jason Parks at 810-656-1015.
