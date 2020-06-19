An East Lansing man died in a rollover crash in Gratiot County, and officials say alcohol may have been a factor.
Deputies were called to Taft Road, ½ mile east of Barry Road in Elba Township on June 16.
Deputies said that at around 7:05 p.m., Ricardo Ramos, 47, was westbound on Taft when he took a curve too fast. His vehicle left the road and rolled over in a field. Ramos was thrown from the vehicle and died.
Deputies said he was not wearing a seat belt, and alcohol appears to be a factor in the crash. The incident remains under investigation.
