A Mid-Michigan man was killed after investigators said his vehicle left the road and hit several trees.
The Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office was called to Allan Road, west of M-52, at around 12:27 p.m. on March 7.
Deputies said a 36-year-old Owosso man was driving east on Allan Road when the vehicle left the road and went into several trees.
The cause of the accident remains under investigation.
The man of the victim has not yet been released.
