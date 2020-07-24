An 80-year-old man was taken to the hospital after laying his bike down to avoid colliding with a truck.
Sanilac County Sheriff Deputies were called to Stilson Road, near Brown Road in Buel Township at 7:25 p.m. on July 23.
Deputies say the 80-year-old Brockway man was riding a Kawasaki Vulcan westbound on Stilson when a Dodge Pickup truck, driven by a 22-year-old Lexington man, attempted to pull out of a driveway.
Investigators say the driver of the bike laid it down on the road but did not come into contact with the truck. He was treated on the scene and taken to the hospital for injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.
