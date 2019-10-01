A Mid-Michigan man is dead after his brother apparently lost control of the vehicle he was in, and it rolled several times. And now investigators say alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.
Midland County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to North Water Road, near West Baker Road, in Edenville Township at around 4:20 p.m. on Sept. 30.
Deputies said Glenn Faylor, 35, from Sanford, was driving northbound on North Water when he started to lose control and over-corrected, which caused the vehicle to rollover several times. The vehicle then left the road and hit a ditch.
Faylor’s brother, Mark Faylor, 33, of Sanford, was a front-seat passenger in the truck.
Both men were taken to the hospital where Mark was pronounced dead. At last check Glenn was still hospitalized with severe injuries.
Deputies said alcohol use may have been a factor in the crash but are waiting for toxicology reports for a final determination.
Investigators also said that while Glenn was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash, it’s unknown if Mark was.
The investigation continues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.