Man hospitalized after rolling vehicle
A Harrison man was hospitalized after losing control of his vehicle and rolling it.

Clare County Sheriff deputies were called to Clare Avenue and M-61 in Hayes Township at 7:20 a.m. on Oct. 21.

Deputies said a red Ford Ranger, driven by a 29-year-old Harrison man was southbound on Clare Avenue, having passed vehicles, when the driver lost control and rolled.

He was taken to the hospital for injuries, but his condition is unclear.

