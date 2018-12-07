A Clare County man is facing charges after deputies say he pointed a gun at another man following an argument.
On Wednesday, Dec. 5 at 7:13 p.m., Clare County 911 received a call about a man pointing a gun at another man at a home in the 200 block of Davis St. in Lincoln Township.
By the time deputies arrived, the man with the gun had left the scene.
Deputies were able to locate and stop the man’s vehicle at the intersection of Lake George Street and Arthur Road.
A 29-year-old Harrison man, William Usher, was arrested. Deputies said they recovered a handgun and two long guns from him as well.
The victim, identified as a 27-year-old man from Harrison, was not injured from the incident.
Deputies said the incident started from an argument over personal property.
Usher was lodged in Clare County Jail and is charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, violation of carrying a concealed weapon, and improper possession of a motor vehicle set by Clare County Prosecutor Michelle Ambrozaitis.
He posted the $10,000 bond and was released from the Clare County Jail pending his next court date.
