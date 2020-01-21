A man was hospitalized after being stabbed in the chest following a fight that involved a lawn chair.
The Lapeer County Sheriff’s Office was called to a home on Sherwood Lane in Mayfield Township at 9:47 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 19.
Deputies said that a 44-year-old North Branch man had a friend drive him to the home looking for his 16-year-old son. Investigators said once the man got there, there was a “verbal confrontation” at the door between the 44-year-old and the 20-year-old male home owner over whether the teen was at the home.
It’s alleged the 44-year-old then grabbed a lawn chair, went into the home, and hit the homeowner numerous times with the chair. That’s when the homeowner is accused of grabbing a kitchen knife and stabbing the man in the chest.
That’s when the fighting stopped, and the 44-year-old went to the hospital, with his 16-year-old son. He is expected to recover and was last listed in stable conditions.
The case remains under investigation.
