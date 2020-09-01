A man was arrested after threatening to jump into a river with a child.
The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office was called to the Sugar Island ferry on August 29 at noon for a man out of control and driving recklessly.
A U.S. Border Patrol agent was on the island, and saw the man drive his vehicle towards the ferry ramp.
When the agent made contact with the man, now identified as Donald William Rice, 38, the man grabbed a little girl from inside his vehicle and ran towards the river’s edge. He threatened to jump in with the child.
Once the ferry landed, the man ran onto the ferry where a second, off-duty, Border Patrol Agent happened to be.
Eventually the man was arrested, and Child Protective Services was called.
Rice, a Sugar Island resident, was arraigned on the following charges: possession of methamphetamine, child abuse, and an operating under the influence of drugs charge is pending lab results.
