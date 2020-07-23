A Mid-Michigan man is accused of trying to shoot a group of people, but deputies say his shotgun jammed.
Tuscola County deputies were called to a home on Willard Road in Millington Township at around 1:13 p.m. on July 20th.
Deputies said their investigation found that after a fight with his brother, Victor Carll, 27, got a shotgun and tried several times to shoot a group of people at the home. But officials say the firearm jammed.
He was taken into custody and arraigned on the following charges: Assault with attempt to murder, carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent, assault with a dangerous weapon, felony firearm violation, and domestic violence.
