Victor Carll was arraigned on the following charges: Assault with attempt to murder, carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent, assault with a dangerous weapon, felony firearm violation, and domestic violence.

A Mid-Michigan man is accused of trying to shoot a group of people, but deputies say his shotgun jammed.

Tuscola County deputies were called to a home on Willard Road in Millington Township at around 1:13 p.m. on July 20th.

Deputies said their investigation found that after a fight with his brother, Victor Carll, 27, got a shotgun and tried several times to shoot a group of people at the home. But officials say the firearm jammed.

