A man was admitted to the hospital for an evaluation after three separate incidents.
Gratiot County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a business in Ithaca at around 2:06 p.m. on Jan. 1 after a woman said she was approached by a man in a pickup while putting some trash in a dumpster. She said the man got out of his truck and tried to touch her before he left.
While a deputy was taking that report, officials said they got a call about a man in a pickup, west of Ithaca, that had smashed his rear window out of his truck.
Around the same time an Ithaca woman called officials to say her ex-husband was acting strange after dropping their children off from a visitation.
Deputies found the man’s truck in the City of Ithaca and stopped him. They said the 41-year-old Newaygo man was not acting right and had a history of mental illness.
Deputies said the man told them he had just dropped his children off with their mom and admitted to busting his rear window and speaking to a woman behind a local business.
He voluntarily admitted himself to the hospital for an evaluation.
A report is being sent to the Gratiot County Prosecutor for review.
