Two men are behind bars after an armed robbery in Isabella County.
Deputies from the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a call in Union Township where the caller indicated that he had just been robbed by two men at gunpoint.
When deputies arrived, they found that the victim was extremely upset and bleeding from the mouth.
MMR arrived at the scene to assist the man who had a cut lip. Deputies said they did not transport his to an area hospital.
Deputies said the victim said he was in contact with a friend and the two agreed to get together at his apartment and smoke marijuana. The victim’s friend stated that some of his friends would be coming over as well.
The victim said the two men showed up first. He said that he remembered one of them from a previous encounter but could not remember his name, he did not know the other man.
Deputies said one of the men pulled out a semi-automatic handgun out and pointed it at the victim. The man also put his fists inside the victim’s mouth so that he could not scream, this caused the cut on his lip.
The two men then started to steal items from the victim including marijuana, marijuana pipes, and personal items, according to deputies.
During the robbery, one of the men indicated that they were there to steal the marijuana that the victim had, then they left the apartment.
Deputies said when they spoke with the victim, he stated that he called his friend who gave him the name of one of the men that he had previously known, from there the victim was able to recall the phone number of the man.
Deputies along with Central Dispatch were able to connect the number to a known residence.
During the investigation, deputies learned that one of the suspects lived on South Isabella Rd. in the city of Mt. Pleasant.
Officers from the Mt. Pleasant Police Department located the suspect’s car. When deputies looked inside the vehicle, they discovered items that were stolen from the victim earlier.
Deputies said that because of the nature of the incident and a weapon being used the Isabella County Multi-Jurisdictional Emergency Services Team was activated.
At the same time, deputies said a warrant was being prepared by the Prosecutor’s Office for the suspect’s apartment building. Before the team could serve the warrant, one of the men came out of the apartment and was detained.
According to deputies, the suspect confessed during an interview saying that he was forced to do it by the other suspect.
The second suspect was still in the apartment and was also detained at that time.
Deputies said that during the execution of the search warrant several of the victim’s items were located along with other narcotics as well. Officials also found a black 9mm handgun as described by the victim. Officials found that the gun was reported stolen from Hillsdale County.
Both men were arrested and lodged in the Isabella County Sheriffs Office.
