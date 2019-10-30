Deputies: MI woman claimed to be wolf during attack in court

A Michigan woman is accused of biting off her friend’s ear during an attack.
She reportedly claimed she and another woman were playing vampire versus wolf.
For the first time suspect Allison Weaver is hearing the charges she’s facing dating back to September.
Now the new charge is assaulting another person by suffocation.
The victim is not being identified because of her injuries.
She told the court she invited Allison Weaver over.
The victim said they had some drinks and talked on the couch for hours.
The victim said shortly after she went to bed while Weaver stayed on the couch.
Hours later she remembers waking up and seeing Weaver on all fours.
"When I walked in the bedroom, I observed two females both appeared to be covered in blood,” said Dep. Shawn Hopkins with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office. “Miss Weaver told me they were having consensual sex and Miss *bleep* was a vampire and that she, Miss Weaver was a wolf. I noticed a large wound to the side of her left eye area near the cheek. And I also noticed that the outer edge of her left ear appeared to be missing."
Police believe Weaver was under the influence of alcohol or unknown drugs at the time of the attack.
They say the drugs were recovered at the scene.
