Officials report only minor injuries after a traffic crash involving a propane truck.
The Clare County Sheriff’s Office was called to West Ludington Drive and Lake Station Avenue in Garfield Township at around 1:19 p.m. on Jan. 22.
Deputies said 33-year-old Sasha Sims of Lake was stopped at the stop sign on Lake Station Avenue when she proceeded to pull out into the path of a 2016 Freightliner Propane truck.
The truck, driven by 53-year-old Brett Mertens of Lake, collided with the Ford Edge.
Sims was treated for minor injuries, while Mertens was unhurt.
The crash remains under investigation.
