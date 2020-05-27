A man who had been reported missing from Genesee County was found dead in a ditch, following a motorcycle crash.
On Tuesday, May 26th, Tuscola County Deputies were called to a motorcycle crash on Clifford Road, near Pattison Road in Tuscola County.
Investigators found a man had been driving a motorcycle, lost control, and crashed.
The driver was deceased and may have been in the ditch for several days, according to deputies.
While his name hasn’t been released, officials said he was reported as missing out of Genesee County.
An autopsy is scheduled for today.
