Deputies are asking for help tracking down a livestock thief.
Tuscola County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the 5000 block of Unionville Road in Akron Township on Sept 2 after more than 100 birds were stolen.
Deputies said a total of 85 turkeys, 2-3 months old, and 30 pheasants, about 6 weeks old, were stolen.
If you have any information, contact Deputy Whetstone at cwhetstone@tuscolacounty.org.
