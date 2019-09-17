Image: Pickup involved in hit-and-run crash
Source: Isabella County Sheriffs Office

Deputies in Isabella County are asking for help locating a pickup they said was involved in a hit-and-run.

According to a Facebook post on the Isabella County Sheriffs Office page, the non-injury crash happened a couple of days ago.

Officials said the vehicle has some distinctive stickers in the rear window.

If anyone knows or has information on who owns this vehicle, please contact the case deputy at 989-779-3354.

