No students were hurt after a school bus slid on icy roads, and into a ditch.
The Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office was called to Goldman Avenue, just east of S. Lakeshore Road in Sanilac County’s Sanilac Township at around 7:08 a.m. on Feb. 21.
Ten Carsonville-Port Sanilac School students were on the bus as it was going west on Goldman Avenue.
That’s when deputies report the bus began to slide backwards down the hill, and into a ditch.
No one was hurt, and there was no damage to the school bus, according to investigators.
