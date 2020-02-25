Deputies were on scene of a fatal crash in Saginaw County Tuesday night.
Saginaw County Sheriff's Deputies said around 7:30 p.m. a 53-year-old Saginaw woman was driving northwest on Williamson Road when she hit a pedestrian.
The pedestrian was identified as a 49-year-old Saginaw man. He died at the scene from his injuries, deputies said.
Deputies said the crash happened at the intersection of Williamson Street and Treanor Street in Spaulding Township.
Mobile Medical Response and Spaulding Township Fire also responded to the call, central dispatch said.
The crash is still under investigation.
