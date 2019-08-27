The Sheriff’s Office in Shiawassee County passed out backpacks and school supplies to local kids in need.
According to their Facebook post, the sheriff’s office partnered with the Salvation Army to assist kids in need with school supplies.
87 backpacks stuffed with school supplies were handed out at Project Connect.
The office sent out a big thanks to the group that stood outside of Walmart and Meijer in the hot sun to help collect and to Jarred’s Bow-Ties Closer for donating so many backpacks to the cause.
