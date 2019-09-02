Deputies in Oakland County are investigating a small plane crash in the front yard of a home in Independence Township.
According to officials, the piolet and passenger were taken to an area hospital for minor injuries.
Officials said that the plane caught fire after the crash.
The FAA has been contacted.
There is no further information at this time.
