Huron County Deputies rescued a man whose motor failed on his boat.
Deputies were called to the area about 2.5 miles west of the Port Austin Reef light off Port Austin Township on May 27.
They found a 61-year-old Lake Orion man in a 14’ boat that had an engine failure.
The man and the boat were retrieved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.