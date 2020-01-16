The Saginaw County Sheriff's Office saddled up Thursday night, taking part in a training session for its mounted division.
“This is one of the most dedicated group I’ve ever worked with,” Sheriff William Federspiel said.
These horses took on many challenges including loud sounds, flashing lights and even protesters.
“We want them to experience things that they’ll see out in the real world,” Federspiel said.
You may have seen deputies on horseback at large events in the county.
Federspiel says these dynamic duos play a critical role in many police operations including search and rescue.
“We train with our horses 10 feet apart, stretching 100 feet wide,” he said. “Combing fields and woods looking for people that maybe have succumbed to the cold or autistic children.”
He says being on horseback gives the deputies an advantage.
“You can walk with a dog but when you get into deep areas that can become tiring and become a lengthy process,” Federspiel said. “But on a horse, you can over obstacles quickly. It’s quiet, you’re not running a motorized quad or something like that.”
The sheriff’s office has 25 horses that they utilize, making them the second biggest in the state.
