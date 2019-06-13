Three people were rescued on Saginaw Bay after motor problems and tall waves left them stranded.
Just after 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Tuscola County Central Dispatch got a call from a distressed boater on Saginaw Bay.
The man told 911, he was on an 18-foot boat, but cell phone reception wasn’t good, and the call was lost.
Dispatchers were able to get a hold of the man by text and he told them he was about 5-miles off shore with two other people on board. The motor had quit, and strong wind had caused waves up to three-feet high.
Tuscola County Sheriff’s Marine Patrol found the boaters 8-miles off shore and were able to tow the boaters to safety.
Deputies are reminding boaters to have a marine radio when heading out on the water because cell phone service isn’t always reliable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.