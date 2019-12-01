Deputies in Ionia County are looking for a man they said is responsible for a home invasion and armed robbery in their area.
On Saturday, Nov. 30 at about 6:15 a.m. deputies in Ionia County were dispatched to a home on the 11,000 block of Keefer Hwy. in Sebewa Township for a reported burglary in progress.
Deputies said the homeowners called 911 to report a strange man in their home. On the call, the homeowner also stated that he had a pistol and had confronted the person in their home.
At the time, the suspect attacked the homeowner. Deputies said shots were fired but no one was hit by any bullets.
The suspect was able to wrestle the pistol away from the homeowner and robbed him of his car keys and fled in the homeowners’ dark grey 2014 GMC Sierra pickup, deputies said.
Investigators at the scene were able to identify and later obtain arrest warrants for the suspect.
52-year-old Robert John Biggs of Charlotte is wanted for home invasion and armed robbery.
Investigators are seeking help from the public to locate Biggs.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Biggs or the grey pickup truck, you are asked to contact the Ionia County Sheriffs Office at 616-527-0400.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.