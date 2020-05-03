The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a home invasion that happened on Sunday, May 3.
Deputies said they were called to the 700 block of Lillian St. in Park Township at about 2:40 a.m. for reports that three unknown suspects forced their way into a home.
According to deputies, one of the suspects showed the caller a had gun. Deputies said she was restrained while the suspects were in the home.
Deputies said the victim was able to free herself and go to another home where she called 911 for assistance.
Deputies said they weren’t able to locate any of the suspects upon arrival. They said they tried to use a canine but was unsuccessful.
According to deputies, the victim was not injured. They said she is unsure if anything was taken from the home at the time of the invasion.
Deputies said the suspects were described as three black males in their late teens or early twenties.
The home invasion is under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office or Silent Observer at 877-88-SILENT. Tips can be submitted online at www.mosotips.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.