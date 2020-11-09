The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office is searching for four men after an armed robbery.
Deputies were sent to the 5000 block of East Ward St. in Union Township.
The victim, a 30-year-old man, told police on Nov. 4 at 9:40 p.m. that four men entered his home while he and his infant son were home.
According to the sheriff’s office, one of the men had a handgun that was used during the robbery.
The victim said the men took Marijuana and an undisclosed amount of money.
The men left the home in an unknown direction, the sheriff's office said.
Investigators are asking for help identifying one of the men captured in a photo.
Any tips can be sent to the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office by calling (989) 779-3345, or through the sheriff’s office Facebook page or through the county website.
