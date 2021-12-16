Deputies are searching for a driver after a pickup truck was found in a creek in Brant Township.
Authorities received a call Thursday morning, Dec. 16 about a vehicle that went into the water on Brant Road near S. Raucholz Road.
The Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office said its dive team searched the area but did not find the driver of the submerged vehicle.
Search efforts are still ongoing, and deputies are now trying to contact the owner of the vehicle.
