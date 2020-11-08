Sheriff’s deputies are looking for a driver after a hit-and-run in Bay County Saturday morning.
Around 1:30 a.m., a smaller black vehicle driven by a woman in her late 20s or early 30s was headed westbound on Salzburg Road near Carter Road, Bay County Sheriff’s Deputies said.
The driver stopped abruptly causing a man on a motorcycle behind her to rear end the vehicle, deputies said.
The man had significant injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Deputies said the woman told the man she was going to get help, drove away and never came back. They don’t believe there was anyone else in her vehicle.
The vehicle had heavy damage to the taillight and the rear bumper was hanging off the vehicle, deputies said.
Anyone with information on the vehicle or the driver are asked to call the Bay County Sheriff’s Office at (989) 895-4050.
