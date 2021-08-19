Deputies in Sanilac County are actively searching for an escaped inmate that walked off a job site.
On Thursday, Aug. 19 at 10:20 a.m., Aaron Anthony Roll, 27, was working at a job site in Flynn Township as part of the Inmate Work Crew Program when he walked away, the Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office said.
The inmate work crew program uses lower classification inmates to perform community service, the sheriff’s office added.
Roll was last seen eastbound from the area of Shepherd Road and Peck Road in Flynn Township. He was wearing a white t-shirt and an orange set of inmate pants.
Anyone with information on Roll’s whereabouts is urged to call 911 or Sanilac County Central Dispatch at 1-800-881 ext. 2.
