Deputies are trying to find the suspect accused of stealing a forgotten wallet from a gas station in Kawkawlin.
The wallet was taken from Dore’s Mobil Mart, located at 2521 S. Huron Rd., on Dec. 28 at noon.
The Bay County Sheriff’s Office said the owner left the wallet on the counter and realized it was missing a short time after.
When the owner returned to the store, the wallet was gone.
After reviewing surveillance video, the sheriff’s office said cameras caught a man taking the wallet from the counter.
Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact Dep. Lee at the Bay County Sheriff’s Office at (989) 895-4050.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.