Deputies are asking for help finding a man missing from Isabella County.
Ernest Dipzinski, 60, went missing around June 21 from Clubhouse Drive near Lake Isabella, Isabella County Sheriff's Deputies said.
He was last seen walking on Coldwater Road toward Baseline Road. No one has heard from him since.
There's no known clothing description for Dipzinski.
Anyone with information is asked to Isabella County Central Disaptch at (989) 773-1000.
