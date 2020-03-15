The Clare County Sheriff’s Department is searching for the man they said robbed a food store on Sunday.
The Clare County Central Dispatch received the call about an armed robbery on Sunday, March 15 at about 4:20 a.m.
Deputies said the robbery happened at 493 E. Main St. in Farwell at the Next Door Food Store.
According to deputies, they are looking for a white male, who is approximately 5’9”. He is described as a tall, thin build with an unknown hair color.
Deputies said the suspect was last seen wearing dark color pants and a white hooded sweatshirt.
Deputies said the suspect was reported to be armed with a black handgun and carrying a reusable style grocery bag.
If you have any information on the suspect, please contact the Clare County Sheriff’s Department at 989-539-7166 or email tips@claresheriff.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.