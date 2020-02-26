IMAGE: Frank Cox
The Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing endangered elderly man.

James Francis Cox, an 80-year-old man who goes by the man Frank has been missing since Tuesday.

Deputies believe he’s driving a 2009 red Nissan Rogue with license plate number “DLQ1402.”

Frank is from Marlette but also frequents Brown City.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sanilac County Central Dispatch at (810) 648-2000.

