The Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing girl from the Kochville-area.
Alta-Ann Nelson has been missing since 5 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26.
She was last seen at her home in the Kochville-area wearing a black coat with a hood, skinny jeans, Nike slides and is possibly carrying a white backpack.
Alta-Ann s 5 feet and 103 pounds with long brown hair and hazel eyes.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Saginaw County Central Dispatch at (989) 797-4580.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.