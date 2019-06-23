Deputies are continuing their efforts to find a missing woman from Oakland County.
Alice Phillips, a 41-year-old woman from Commerce Township, was last seen wearing a blue and grey sweatshirt, blue jeans. She is 5 feet 3 inches, 120 pounds, and has shoulder-length auburn hair.
She also has a large tattoo of a rose with a top hat on her upper arm.
On Friday evening, June 21, deputies were sent to the 2800 block of Pinto Drive for a report of a missing person.
When they arrived, deputies spoke with the caller, who identified himself as Alice’s husband.
He said that evening, he found his wife with a handgun and a single bullet.
The husband was able to retrieve the gun from Alice and minutes later she went for a walk with her cell phone, keys, and other personal items, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said.
The husband said Alice went for walks frequently, but this time she did not return home.
She was diagnosed with depression but she refused to take her recommended medication, the husband told deputies.
When the husband checked Alice’s personal computer, he learned that she visited websites on how to hang herself with an electrical cord.
Deputies searched the home but could not find her.
Search parties have visited her regular walking routes but still have not located her.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office at (248) 858-4911.
