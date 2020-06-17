Ottawa County Sheriff's Deputies are asking for help finding a missing elderly man.
Robert Locke, 92, left his home in Blendon Township Wednesday and hasn't returned.
Family said this unusual behavior for him and they're concerned for his safety.
Locke drives a 2004 silver Toyota Sienna mini-van with license plate DYD 8149.
He's described as 5-foot 8-inches tall, 175 pounds with blue eyes and gray hair.
Anyone with information is asked to call Ottawa County Central Dispatch at 1-800-249-0911 or Silent Observer at mosotips.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.