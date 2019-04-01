The Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for their help in its search for a missing man.
James Samuel Hayden, a 43-year-old man from Peninsula Township, was last seen in the Bower’s Harbor area on Sunday, March 17.
He was wearing khaki pants, a black Nike sweatshirt, black North Face jacket, and black work boots.
He is 5 feet 10 inches and 185 pounds.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call central dispatch at (231) 922-4550.
