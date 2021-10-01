Deputies in Genesee County are searching for a person of interest in connection with a drug trafficking operation and a dog that was found dead chained to a fence.
Keenan Eugene Reese is wanted for questioning by the Genesee County Sheriff's Office in connection with these cases.
The Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team (GHOST) recently raided a home on McCandlish Road near Saginaw Road in Grand Blanc.
The strike team retrieved two individuals from the home. One of them, described by the sheriff as younger than 17-years-old, was in a bedroom with a loaded AR-15.
GHOST retrieved bags of cocaine, fentanyl, and heroin that have a combined weight of 1 kilo, which has $1 million in street value, according to Sheriff Chris Swanson. Swanson noted the narcotics collected are potentially 3,000 deadly doses of opioids.
Seven dogs are recovering after being found chained up with no food at a house on Carpenter Road in Flint.
Reese is also wanted for question in a case involving a dead dog found chained to a fence at a home in Flint. Seven other malnourished dogs were also found chained up with no food.
Anyone with information on Reese's whereabouts should call 810-257-3422.
