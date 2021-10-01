Deputies in Genesee County are searching for a person of interest in connection with a drug trafficking operation and a dog that was found dead chained to a fence.

Keenan Eugene Reese is wanted for questioning by the Genesee County Sheriff's Office in connection with these cases.

The Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team (GHOST) recently raided a home on McCandlish Road near Saginaw Road in Grand Blanc.

The strike team retrieved two individuals from the home. One of them, described by the sheriff as younger than 17-years-old, was in a bedroom with a loaded AR-15.

GHOST retrieved bags of cocaine, fentanyl, and heroin that have a combined weight of 1 kilo, which has $1 million in street value, according to Sheriff Chris Swanson. Swanson noted the narcotics collected are potentially 3,000 deadly doses of opioids.

Sheriff: 7 dogs recovering after being chained up with no food Seven dogs are recovering after being found chained up with no food at a house on Carpenter Road in Flint.

Reese is also wanted for question in a case involving a dead dog found chained to a fence at a home in Flint. Seven other malnourished dogs were also found chained up with no food.

Anyone with information on Reese's whereabouts should call 810-257-3422.