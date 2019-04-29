The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help while they are trying to identify a woman.
Deputies said she is a suspect in a price tag tampering at a retail store that happened at about 10:45 a.m. on Sunday, April 28.
Surveillance video he drivers a dark-colored SUV.
The man pictured with the woman is not a suspect in this case, the sheriff’s office said.
Anyone that can help identify her is asked to call (989) 779-3342 or privately message the sheriff’s office Facebook page.
