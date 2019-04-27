Authorities are asking for the public’s help in their search for a runaway teenager.
Fourteen-year-old Laura Oliver from St. Clair County was last seen at 1:30 a.m. in Kimball Township.
She is 5 feet 1 inch and weighs 110 pounds.
The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office said it believes Laura is with a 21-year-old man from the Dearborn area who is 5 feet 11 inches and weighs 150 pounds.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call St. Clair County Central Dispatch at (810) 985-8115.
