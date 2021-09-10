Deputies are asking for help while they search for a runaway teen in Gratiot County.
The Gratiot County Sheriff’s Office took a report of a runaway juvenile on Wednesday, Sept. 8 for 16-year-old Audrey Komperda. Deputies say she ran away from her home outside of Alma Tuesday night.
Audrey is described as 5’5”, 155 pounds, with blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a tie-dye T-shirt and jeans.
Audrey is diabetic and needs to take insulin every day. She may have a small supply of insulin, the sheriff’s office said.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Gratiot County Central Dispatch at 989-875-7505 or the Gratiot County Sheriff’s Office at 989-875-5211.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.