A local sheriff's office is asking for help finding whoever shot a round into a home.
Around 11:30 p.m. Friday, the Huron County Sheriff's Office was sent to the 7100 block of Atwater Road in Ruth where a shot was fired into a home.
When deputies got to scene the 23-year-old man that lived there and his 24-year-old girlfriend said they heard what they thought was an explosion but then found that someone had fired a shot from a handgun into their home.
The round went through the entertainment center and missed the man by about 6 inches.
Deputies are unsure if the shooter was in a vehicle or on foot and so far no witness have come forward.
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office during regular business hours at (989) 269-6500 or Central Dispatch at (989) 269-6421.
