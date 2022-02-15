Authorities are asking for the public’s help in the search for a suspect after eight dogs were found neglected in a Genesee County home.
On Dec. 29 the Genesee County Animal Control got a tip about the incident and officers were sent to the home.
When officers arrived, they found one dog named Thrax who was tied to a tree for more than a week with no food or water, according to Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson.
A leash was wrapped around the Thrax’s left rear leg so tight that it cut off blood circulation and the leg became infected. Animal control staff tried to save the dog’s leg, but it had to be amputated.
Deputies are searching for 40-year-old Christopher Hatchett. He has been charged with torturing an animal, animal cruelty, and habitual offender as he is a convicted felon, according to Swanson.
Swanson noted Thrax was brought to an event at Genesee County Animal Control in June where animals could get microchipped or vaccinated. Thrax measured 30 pounds lighter at the time.
Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of Hatchett. To leave an anonymous tip, call 1-800-422-JAIL.
