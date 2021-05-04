Investigators are trying to identify and find a suspect after an early morning armed robbery at a convenience store.
Isabella County deputies were sent to a convenience store at the corner of Isabella and Broadway roads for a reported robbery at gunpoint at 1:40 a.m. on Tuesday, May 4.
The store clerk said the suspect entered the store and was wearing all black clothing, a knitted style hat, and a face mask with a string pull style backpack, according to the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff's office said the man pulled a handgun from his hooded sweatshirt pocket and demanded money.
The store owner stated he pulled a handgun on the suspect and the suspect ran from the store, according to the sheriff’s office. Police responded to the area but couldn’t find the suspect, who was last seen running westbound from the store.
No injuries were reported from this incident and the investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with more information that can help identify the suspect is asked to call the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office at 989-772-5911.
