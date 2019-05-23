The Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a suspect in a break in.
Around 1:30 a.m. Thursday, the Willow Tree Golf Course Pro Shop and Restaurant was broken into, deputies said.
The suspect rode up on a bicycle and left in an unknown direction, according to deputies.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Sanilac County Sheriff’s Detective Bureau at (810) 648-2000.
