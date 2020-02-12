Michigan officials are asking for help tracking down a driver who threw six dogs out a window, killing five.
The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office was called on Feb. 6 about 4:30 p.m. to Wayland Township.
Witnesses said a 2004-2006 Silver Honda Odyssey van was driving on 124th Avenue and threw six Chihuahua dogs out of the passenger window.
The witnesses told deputies five of the six dogs died at the scene, one survived. The surviving chihuahua has been named Lucky Lulu.
The suspects include a woman in her 20-30s, skinny, missing teeth, with blonde hair. A second suspect is also in his 20-30s, missing teeth, and long dark hair that was described as “big curly hair."
If you have any information, call the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office at 269-673-3899 or Allegan County Silent Observer at 1-800-554-3633.
